Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Louisville Coach Crum Dies at 86

Denny Crum: A Legendary Coach

Denny Crum, the legendary college basketball coach who led Louisville to two national championships in the 1980s, passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 86. Crum played college basketball under John Wooden at UCLA in the late 1950s and later joined the Bruins’ staff as an assistant under Wooden, helping the program to three national titles during his time there. Louisville hired the California native as its coach in 1971, and the program rose to national prominence under his watch.

Rise to Prominence

Crum led the Cardinals to the Final Four six times, winning national titles in 1980 and ’86, and made the NCAA tournament 23 times in his 30 seasons. He oversaw Louisville’s move from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Metro Conference to Conference USA, and his teams won 15 regular-season conference championships across the two different leagues. In 1993, Crum became the second-fastest coach to win 500 games. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” for his calm demeanor, he had a 675-295 mark at Louisville before retiring in 2001.

Impact on Players

Crum’s impact on generations of players was profound. Former Cardinals great Junior Bridgeman echoed Payne on Crum’s impact on generations of players. “He said if you are good at what you’re going to do, we’re not going to worry about what the other team is going to do,” said Bridgeman, who played for Crum from 1972-75. “That’s a life lesson that’ll carry you farther and in whatever area you go into.” Current Louisville coach Kenny Payne, who played for Crum from 1985-89, expressed prayers for Crum’s family and called his former coach a true treasure who gave so much to the school and community. “Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world,” Payne said in a statement. “My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. … Rest in peace, Coach. You touched so many. Well done.”

Hall of Fame Induction

Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. Some 25 years later, he was one of six coaches to be honored with a commemorative bench around a statue of Dr. James Naismith outside the Springfield, Massachusetts-based hall. Naismith officials said the recognition was for a group that exemplified the values of the hall’s namesake: teamwork, determination, self-respect, leadership, initiative, and perseverance.

Legacy

Upon retirement, Crum started the “Denny Crum Scholarship Fund,” which awards scholarships to Louisville for students who show a “commitment to leadership and community service, academic achievement, and volunteer involvement.” Louisville’s home court at the KFC Yum! Center is named after him. Crum’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and coaches. His contributions to the game and his community will never be forgotten.

News Source : GVS SPORTS

Source Link :Louisville’s Legendary Coach Crum Passes Away at 86/