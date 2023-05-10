Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Louisville Coach Denny Crum Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Coach Denny Crum: A Tribute to One of the Most Influential Coaches in College Basketball History

The world of college basketball has lost one of its greatest coaches. On Tuesday morning, Denny Crum, the former head coach of the University of Louisville Cardinals, passed away in his home at the age of 86. Crum was one of the most influential coaches in college basketball history, dominating the scene for the better part of two decades during both the 70s and 80s.

Crum spent 30 years as the head coach at Louisville, where he won two national championships, one in 1980 and the second in 1986. Under his leadership, the Cardinals made six appearances in the Final Four and won the regular season conference championship on 15 occasions. Crum’s incredible achievements also included 11 Metro Conference tournament titles and 23 NCAA tournament appearances. He was voted college basketball’s National Coach of the Year three times, and his Hall of Fame induction was simply a formality.

Known as “Cool Hand Luke” for his calm courtside demeanor, Crum left an indelible mark on the game of college basketball. He ended his career in 2001 with a 43-23 record in NCAA tournament play, a feat that puts him in the company of other legendary coaches such as John Wooden, Dean Smith, and Mike Krzyzewski. Crum played for Wooden at UCLA and coached for him as well before taking the helm at Louisville in 1971. He was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

Crum’s winning record speaks for itself, but his influence on the game of basketball extends far beyond that. He was a mentor and a role model to countless players, coaches, and fans. Crum’s dedication to the game and his players was unwavering, and he was known for his ability to inspire and motivate his team to achieve greatness.

Crum’s impact on the Louisville community was immeasurable. He was a beloved figure to the city and its residents, and his presence will be deeply missed. In recent years, Crum suffered from a number of health issues, including two strokes. Despite his health struggles, he remained present in the Louisville community and continued to inspire those around him.

Denny Crum is survived by his second wife, Susan, and their son, Scott, as well as his two children from his first marriage, Cynthia and Steve. The world of college basketball has lost a true legend, but Crum’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of players, coaches, and fans for years to come. Rest in peace, Coach Crum.

News Source : Paul Rudder

Source Link :Who was Denny Crum the legendary Louisville coach who passed away at 86?/