Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Louisville Coach Denny Crum Passes Away at Age 86

Denny Crum Obituary: Louisville’s Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Denny Crum Dies At 86

Denny Crum, who took the reins of the University of Louisville men’s basketball program in 1971 and more than three decades led it, and in some ways the city, into the national spotlight, has died at the age of 86.

Early Life and Career

The son of an aviation mechanic and a seamstress, Crum was born in San Fernando, California, on March 2, 1937. He credited his parents with teaching him “not to major in minors.” He also never did.

Crum was raised by his father after his parents divorced when he was ten years old. His first two sports passions were basketball and football. Crum started playing basketball with a tall lad who moved in across the street after a tall boy moved there.

Two straightforward fatherly acts made history in Louisville. Alwin, Crum’s father, erected a basketball hoop in the backyard. Then, because his son was always enthused about the game, he hung a light. Denny would keep the balmy California nights going until his neighbors would peek through the windows and inform him it was time for bed. But a dream had materialized.

Accomplishments and Legacy

The accomplishments of Crum’s life may occupy a whole program. national champion twice. Numerous Final Fours. In 1994, he was admitted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Denny lived to witness the Central Avenue overpass on campus, the court where the Cardinal teams play, and a new dorm at the university named in his honor. He welcomed Kenny Payne, a former player of his, to the U of L coaching position he had held for so long in 2022.

Despite not being the originator of Louisville’s basketball success, Crum is the main character in the school’s sports history. Even that isn’t enough to express how the expansion of the institution and, for that matter, the rise of Louisville as a city occurred simultaneously with the expansion and success of Crum’s basketball team. Some have claimed that those things happened as a result of his program’s success. Crum flipped the switch, by the way.

Denny served as the university’s public face for thirty years, and even after retiring, he kept up his respectable presence.

On March 2, 2022, friends, former players, fans, and family gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday and pay tribute to his unique U of L life while eating potato soup that he had helped make. Proceeds from its sale went to The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which over the course of his final decades raised more than $1.5 million to endow scholarships at the school.

Health Issues and Death

Although Crum’s health had been deteriorating recently and he had suffered strokes in 2017, 2019, and 2022, he persisted in being an outspoken advocate of U of L athletics and the area where he had settled.

Denny Crum died on March 16, 2022, at the age of 86.

Final Thoughts

Denny Crum will always be remembered as a legendary basketball coach who helped put the University of Louisville on the map. His impact on the city and school goes far beyond his success on the court. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on.

