Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Legendary Malaysian Humanitarian Dies at 97’

Remembering Malaysia’s “Mother Teresa”: Datin Paduka A. Mangalam S. Iyaswasmy

Malaysia is mourning the loss of one of its most revered figures, Datin Paduka A. Mangalam S. Iyaswasmy, who passed away at the age of 97. Known as Malaysia’s “Mother Teresa,” Mangalam was a tireless advocate for the marginalized and underprivileged, dedicating her life to caring for orphans, homeless children, and the elderly.

Mangalam’s illustrious career spanned several decades, and she was recognized for her contributions to education, community, and inter-religious harmony. In 2010, she received the prestigious Merdeka Award for her outstanding achievements in the field. She was also the vice president of the Malaysia Inter-Religious Organization and a member of the National Advisory Council for the Integration of Women in Development.

Mangalam’s legacy is perhaps best embodied by the Pure Life Society, an organization she founded in 1950 to provide shelter, education, and healthcare for disadvantaged children. Under her guidance, the Pure Life Society grew into a leading charitable organization in Malaysia, serving as a beacon of hope for those in need.

In a statement, Pure Life Society vice-president Datuk VL Kandan said that Mangalam had fallen ill after celebrating her 97th birthday on May 20. Despite receiving the best medical attention possible at Assunta Hospital, complications arose, and she passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12.

Kandan described Mangalam as someone who “personified the Pure Life Society throughout its 72 years of existence.” He added that her passing was a great loss to the organization and the country as a whole.

Mangalam’s dedication to caring for others was truly remarkable, and her impact on Malaysia’s social fabric cannot be overstated. She was a shining example of what one person can achieve when they devote their life to a noble cause.

As Malaysians pay their respects to “Mother Teresa,” they can take comfort in knowing that her legacy will endure for generations to come. Mangalam’s selfless spirit and tireless advocacy will continue to inspire others to work towards a better, more equitable society.

