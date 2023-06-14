Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Marvel artist John Romita Sr passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Comic Book Legend John Romita Sr.

The comic book world lost a legend on Monday June 12, as John Romita Sr passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. Romita Sr was an iconic comic book artist, best known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man and for co-creating characters such as Mary Jane Watson, Wolverine, and the Punisher. His son, fellow comic book artist John Romita Jr, announced the news on social media, saying, “He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps…He was the greatest man I ever met.”

Born in Brooklyn, Romita Sr began his comic book career in 1949 with Timely Comics, the precursor to Marvel Comics, where he met Stan Lee. He was drafted into the army, but upon his return, he worked for rival DC Comics in the 1950s. In 1965, he returned to Marvel and initially drew Daredevil comics. The following year, he took over for Steve Ditko on The Amazing Spider-Man, which was then Marvel’s second-biggest seller.

Romita Sr’s contributions to the comic book world are numerous. He co-created Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s love interest, and in 1973, was promoted to Art Director at Marvel. He also designed or helped to design the Punisher, Wolverine, Luke Cage, Bullseye, and was behind Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel debut in 1982. He went into semi-retirement in 1996.

In a 2002 interview, Romita Sr spoke about his regrets, saying, “I always felt that I became a follower of necessity. Because they had already done the ground rules. And I became a guy who was just following everybody else’s lead. I think I would have been more of a pioneer and more of a person in my own right rather than a follower. I think it stamped me forever. No matter what success I’ve had, I’ve always considered myself a guy who can improve on somebody else’s concepts.”

Despite his humble words, Romita Sr’s impact on the comic book world cannot be overstated. He was a true innovator and paved the way for generations of artists to come. His legacy will live on through his work and the countless lives he touched.

Romita Jr, his son, is also a respected Marvel artist known for his work on Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Uncanny X-Men, Iron Man, and Kickass. He has followed in his father’s footsteps and has become a legend in his own right. The Romita family has left an indelible mark on the comic book world and will continue to inspire future generations of artists.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr was a true legend in the comic book world. His contributions to the medium are numerous and his impact will be felt for generations to come. He was a pioneer, an innovator, and a true artist. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on forever.

