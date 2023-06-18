Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary NFL tackle Bob Brown passes away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bob Brown: A Tenacious Force in Football History

Bob Brown, the legendary offensive tackle who dominated the football world in the 1960s and early 1970s, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday night. Brown’s tenacity in the trenches was unmatched, and he was known for using every tactic and technique, sometimes even brute force, to crush the will of his opponents. However, off the field, he was a soft-spoken and caring person who was loved by his family and friends.

Brown’s football journey began at the University of Nebraska, where he was a unanimous All-American during his final season in 1963. He helped the Cornhuskers win their first conference title since 1940 and continued to dominate on the line in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1964 draft, and he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with.

During his rookie year, Brown received second-team All-Pro honors, and he went on to receive first-team All-Pro honors in five of his next six seasons. He became known as “The Boomer” for his physical style of play, and his six Pro Bowls led to his placement on the NFL 1960s All-Decade Team. Brown’s incredible career eventually led to his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, as well as the College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 1993.

Brown played a total of 10 NFL seasons, split between the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders. He found success at every stop along the way, never failing to make at least one Pro Bowl with each team. In 1972, he was named second-team All-Pro with the Raiders for the second and final time in his career. The late John Madden, who was Brown’s head coach during his time with the Raiders, summed up Brown’s legacy perfectly, calling him “the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

Brown’s son, Robert Jr., spoke eloquently about his father when he presented him for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He described his dad as a quiet and caring person off the field, who was loved by his family and friends. His son’s words were a testament to the fact that Brown was not only a legendary football player but also a remarkable human being.

Brown’s passing is a great loss to the football world, but his legacy will live on forever. He was a true legend of the game, and his contributions to football history will never be forgotten. The Pro Football Hall of Fame extends its thoughts and prayers to Brown’s wife, CeeCee, and his son, Robert Jr., during this difficult time. Bob Brown will always be remembered as a tenacious force in football history, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten.

