Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away

Vida Blue, the Legendary Oakland Athletic’s Pitcher, Has Died

The baseball world has lost a legend. Vida Blue, the legendary Oakland Athletic’s pitcher of the 1970s, passed away on Saturday night, his family and the A’s have confirmed. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He began his professional baseball career with the A’s in 1969, making his major league debut at the age of 19. He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young pitchers in the game, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1971.

In 1971, Blue had a breakout season, going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA, 24 complete games, and 8 shutouts. He also struck out 301 batters, becoming the first pitcher since Sandy Koufax to reach the 300-strikeout mark in a season. He won both the American League Cy Young Award and the Most Valuable Player award that year, becoming the youngest player ever to win both awards in the same season.

Blue continued his dominance in 1972, going 20-9 with a 1.28 ERA and 8 shutouts. He led the league in ERA and shutouts and finished second in the Cy Young voting behind Gaylord Perry. He also helped lead the A’s to their first World Series championship since 1930.

Blue was a key member of the A’s dynasty of the 1970s, which won three consecutive World Series titles from 1972 to 1974. He was an All-Star in six of his seven seasons with the A’s and finished his career with a record of 209-161 and a 3.27 ERA. He also had 2,175 strikeouts and 37 shutouts.

Blue was known for his blazing fastball, which he could throw in excess of 100 miles per hour. He also had a devastating curveball and a changeup that he used to keep batters off balance. He was a fierce competitor on the mound and was known for his fiery demeanor.

After leaving the A’s in 1977, Blue played for several other teams, including the San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, and Montreal Expos. He retired from baseball in 1986.

Blue’s legacy will live on in the baseball world. He was a trailblazer for African American pitchers, paving the way for future stars like Dwight Gooden, Bob Gibson, and CC Sabathia. He was also a beloved figure in the Oakland community, where he remained active in various charitable organizations and youth programs.

The A’s released a statement following Blue’s passing, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vida Blue, who was not only a great pitcher but also a wonderful human being. Vida will be remembered as one of the greatest players in A’s history and a true ambassador for the game of baseball. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Baseball fans and players alike took to social media to pay tribute to Blue. Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson tweeted, “My heart is heavy today with the news of Vida Blue’s passing. He was a great pitcher and a great friend. Rest in peace, my brother.” Former A’s teammate Dave Stewart tweeted, “I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of my dear friend and teammate Vida Blue. He was a true warrior on the mound and a great ambassador for the game of baseball. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Blue’s impact on the game of baseball cannot be overstated. He was a true trailblazer and a fierce competitor, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

