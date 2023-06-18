Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary OL dies at 81, cause of death revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hall of Famer Bob Brown Passes Away at 81: Remembering his NFL Career

Bob Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, passed away on Friday, 16th June 2023, at the age of 81. He had been admitted to a rehabilitation center in Oakland, California, following a stroke in April. Brown’s wife Cecelia announced that he died there surrounded by his family and friends. The Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Brown was enshrined in the Class of 2004, announced the sad news. Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement that they were grieving the loss and paid tribute to his strength and promise on the field.

Bob Brown was an NFL offensive tackle who entered the league in 1964 after playing college football at the University of Nebraska. His intimidating style gave him the nickname “Boomer” during his college days, which he carried in a decade-long NFL career. He was selected in the 1964 NFL Draft in the first round by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played until 1968. Brown was also picked 4th overall in the AFL Draft by the Denver Broncos but chose to play in the NFL. He then played for a couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders, playing for them from 1971 to 1973.

Brown’s coach at the Raiders, John Madden, said, “Bob Brown played offense with a defensive guy’s personality. He believed that he could hit you with his forearm and take a quarter out of you. In other words, if he really hit you, you wouldn’t play hard until the next quarter.” Brown’s playing style was intense and intimidating, making him one of the best offensive tackles of his time. He was a five-times First-team All-Pro, four-times Second-team All-Pro, and six-time Pro Bowler. He is in the Eagles Hall of Fame, and his No. 64 jersey with the Nebraska Cornhuskers has been retired.

Off the field, Brown was known for his soft-spoken nature and caring personality. During his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, his son, Robert Jr., captured his father’s character eloquently. Hall of Fame President Jim Porter also paid tribute to Brown’s personality off the field, adding, “The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeCe and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Bob Brown’s passing is a significant loss for the NFL community and his fans. His contribution to the sport will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue through his achievements and the memories he has left behind. In his honor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will fly at half-mast, a fitting tribute to one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history.

