Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary OT Bob Brown passes away at 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame Offensive Tackle Bob Brown Passes Away at 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Bob Brown died Friday night in Oakland, Calif. Brown’s wife, Cecilia, stated that he died peacefully at a rehabilitation center while surrounded by family and friends. He had been admitted to the facility after suffering a stroke in April. Brown was 81 years old.

Bob Brown’s Career

A former No. 2 overall draft pick in 1964, Brown played 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders. (He was also drafted No. 4 overall by the AFL’s Denver Broncos, but chose to play in Philadelphia.) He was named to six Pro Bowls, five All-Pro first teams and three second teams, and the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade Team, and he was chosen as the NFL/NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year three times.

Hall of Fame Enshrinement

Still, it took until more than 30 years after his retirement for Brown to eventually be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released the following statement on Brown’s passing: “Bob Brown demonstrated different personalities on and off the field. On the field, he was as fierce an opponent as any defensive linemen or linebacker ever faced. He used every tactic and technique — and sometimes brute force — to crush the will of the person across the line from him. And took great pride in doing so. “Yet off the field, he demonstrated a quiet, soft-spoken and caring nature that his son, Robert Jr., captured eloquently when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. The Hall extends its thoughts and prayers to CeeCee and Robert Jr. for their loss.”

Legacy

Bob Brown’s legacy will continue to live on in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the memories of those who watched him play. His contributions to the sport of football will not be forgotten.

Final Thoughts

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Brown’s family and friends during this difficult time. His impact on the game of football will never be forgotten.

