Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary singer Tina Turner dies at 83: 10 facts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tina Turner: The Iconic Queen of Rock and Roll

The world has lost an icon as Tina Turner, the American-born singer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83. Her career spanned over six decades, and she rose from a hardscrabble agricultural village and an abusive relationship to become one of the world’s most successful recording artists. Here are ten facts about the legendary singer that you need to know.

Turner’s career began in the 1950s, during the early years of rock ‘n’ roll, and she eventually became an MTV phenomenon. Her signature moves, powerful vocals, and electrifying performances made her a global sensation. Turner embodied 1980s style in the video for her chart-topping song “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” in which she termed love a “second-hand emotion.” The video featured her strolling around the streets of New York City with her spiky blond hair, cropped jean jacket, little skirt, and stiletto heels, becoming an iconic look of the decade. Turner fit in nicely with a 1980s pop culture that prized electronically created sounds and rejected hippie-era beliefs, with her passion for musical experimentation and plainly written songs. Her music was a perfect blend of rock, pop, and soul. Nicknamed the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner won six of her eight Grammy Awards in the 1980s. During that time, she had a dozen Top 40 hits, including “Typical Male,” “The Best,” “Private Dancer,” and “Better Be Good to Me.” Her 1988 performance in Rio de Janeiro gathered 180,000 people, making it one of the greatest concert audiences ever for a single musician. The majority of Turner’s popular songs were written by others, but she brought them to life with a voice described by New York Times music critic Jon Pareles as “one of the more peculiar instruments in pop.” Her unique voice and powerful delivery made her unforgettable. Turner married Ike Turner, who also gave her the stage name Tina Turner. Their marriage was a big failure as Ike Turner physically abused her multiple times. However, she managed to escape and rebuild her career, becoming a symbol of strength and resilience for many women. In 1984, Turner starred in the movie “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” alongside Mel Gibson, which further cemented her status as a pop culture icon. Turner’s autobiography, “I, Tina,” was published in 1986 and became a bestseller, detailing her abusive relationship with Ike Turner and her escape from it. The book was later adapted into the movie “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” which won Angela Bassett an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Turner. Turner retired from touring in 2009, after a final tour that grossed over $180 million. She continued to inspire fans with her music and her story, becoming a role model for many women who faced domestic violence and other challenges. In 2021, Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, after being previously inducted as part of Ike and Tina Turner. This recognition further solidified her legacy as one of the greatest performers of all time.

Tina Turner’s music and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Her powerful voice, electrifying performances, and resilience in the face of adversity made her an icon of rock ‘n’ roll and a symbol of strength for many. Rest in peace, Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Tina Turner Rock and Roll Legendary singer 10 facts Passes away at 83

News Source : Senorita Shreya Lakra

Source Link :The Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner passes away at 83, 10 facts about the late legendary singer/