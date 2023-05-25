Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tina Turner: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll

The world lost a legendary singer when Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. Turner, also known as the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, was responsible for some of the most unforgettable songs of all time, including “What’s Love Got To Do With It?,” “The Best,” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Her life was filled with hardships, including a deeply abusive relationship with her longtime collaborator and partner, Ike Turner, but she never let that define her.

Tina Turner’s cause of death was a long illness. Her health had been on the decline since she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, which was followed by a kidney transplant in 2017. Her husband, music executive Erwin Bach, donated the kidney that saved her life. Turner passed away in Switzerland, where she had been living since 1994.

Despite the difficulties she faced, Tina Turner overcame them all to become an unbelievable artist and an even more impressive human being. She showed the world that some things are simply too important to give up on. She also became a practicing Buddhist, which was something that fed her soul. In a 2021 interview with the Harvard Business Review, she said, “Of everything I’ve done to succeed as an artist, spirituality has had the greatest influence.”

Her accolades and awards are numerous and mighty. She won 12 Grammys, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honors, and was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. There is even a Guinness Book of World Records nod for once performing to the largest audience as a solo artist. She was a true icon who accomplished so much in her lifetime.

Later in life, after she stopped performing, Tina Turner focused more on her spirituality. Retirement allowed her to “spend time just being.” When asked if she found happiness, she said that finding a purpose and the ability to turn the negative into a positive brought her joy. She believed that if she could do it, anyone could.

Tina Turner’s life was once hard-lived, but ultimately well-loved. She will always be remembered as an incredible artist and an inspiration to many. Her music and legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Trailblazing Singer and Performer Tina Turner Has Died at Age 83/