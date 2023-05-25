Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Singer Tina Turner Passes Away at 83 after a Long Illness

The world of music has lost a valuable gem as Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday. According to her manager, the singer died after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich. Tina was an unstoppable force in the decades of 1960s and 70s, and her fans are mourning her loss.

Tina was an exquisite singer and stage performer who teamed up with her husband, Ike Turner, for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows during the 60s and 70s. She was born as Ana Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260, 000 sq.ft. estate on Lake Zurich. Only a few stars have travelled as far as Tina did in their careers.

Despite facing physical abuse, emotional trauma, and financial ruin during her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, Tina overcame all odds to become a big star in her 40s. She was a strong woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it to help change the world. Angela Basset, who played Turner’s character in the 1993 biopic, ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It,’ expressed her grief by saying that Tina’s commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and others who look like her, showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

The news of Tina’s death has come as a big loss to her fans, including ace stars like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Mick Jagger, and many others. Tina’s music had a universal appeal, and her powerful voice and electrifying performances were unmatched. She was an inspiration to many, and her legacy will continue to live on through her music.

In conclusion, Tina Turner was a true legend who left an indelible mark on the world of music. Her contributions to the industry will always be remembered, and her fans will continue to cherish her music. We offer our condolences to Tina’s family and friends and hope that she rests in peace.

News Source : Tellychakkar.com

Source Link :R.I.P! Legendary Singer Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83/