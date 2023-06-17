Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leo Mezie’s Death Caused by Kidney Failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Hollywood Actor Leo Mezie Dies in Nigerian Hospital

Introduction

Leo Mezie, a renowned Hollywood actor known for his outstanding performances in numerous movies, passed away on May 16. According to media sources, the actor died in a Nigerian hospital due to kidney problems, which caused his premature death. Mezie, who was only 46 years old, had starred in several high-profile movies and epic productions throughout his career.

Early Life and Career

Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, popularly known as Leo Mezie, was born in Nigeria and started his career as a model before venturing into acting. In 2003, he made his Nollywood debut with Emma Ehummada, Jerry Amil, and Ernesto Asuzu in the movie “Labista”. Mezie’s acting prowess was quickly recognized, and he went on to feature in several other movies such as “Prince of the Niger,” “Dagger,” “Billionaires Club,” and “Family Battle,” among others.

The Cause of Death

The actor had been battling kidney disease for some time before receiving a kidney donation last week. Unfortunately, he began to experience problems after the transplant, and on May 14, he lost the battle. Mezie’s untimely death has left many of his fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.

Personal Life

Leo Mezie married his wife Maureen in 2010, and the couple had no children. Despite his busy career, Mezie was known to be a family man who valued his loved ones and enjoyed spending time with them.

Legacy

Leo Mezie will be remembered as a talented actor who gave his best in every role he played. He was a popular figure in the entertainment industry and had won the hearts of many with his excellent acting skills. Mezie’s death has left a huge void in the industry, and he will be greatly missed by his fans, colleagues, and loved ones.

Conclusion

The death of Leo Mezie is a great loss to the entertainment industry, especially in Nigeria and Hollywood. He was a talented actor who had made a significant impact in the industry, and his legacy will continue to live on. May his soul rest in peace.

