Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leon Andrew ‘Andy’ Passes Away Peacefully in Cocoa Beach

Remembering Leon Andrew “Andy”: A Life of Service and Honor

On June 10, 2023, Leon Andrew “Andy” of Cocoa Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully. Andy, born on May 25, 1949, in Warsaw, Poland, was the sixth of seven children born to Wanda and Leon Chlebowski.

Early Life and Education

When Andy was 11 years old, he, along with his parents, older sister Bozena “Kathy,” and younger sister Jolanta “Yogi,” immigrated to the United States in 1960. Andy attended Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral for elementary school and graduated from Macomber Vocational Technical High School in 1968.

Service in the U.S. Army

Immediately following high school graduation, Andy enlisted in the U.S. Army and did two tours in Vietnam, returning to the States in 1972. Andy met the love of his life, Kathleen “Mickey” McLargin, shortly after returning from Vietnam, and they were married. Together they became parents to three beautiful children, Torrance, Nicolas, and Julia. Andy returned to the U.S. Army and made a career out of serving his country, retiring after 22 years.

Post-Military Career

After retiring from the U.S. Army, Andy worked at Dana Corp. and retired from there in 2006. After retirement from Dana Corp., Andy moved to Cocoa Beach, FL, to be closer to his sister and enjoy better weather.

Legacy and Family

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers, Richard and Jerzy, and his son, Nicolas. Andy is survived by four siblings, Leszek and Roman of Poland, Kathy Grabel of Toledo, Ohio, and Yogi Collins of Cocoa Beach, FL. Andy’s children, Torrance; granddaughter, Bridgette and her three children, Jayden, Felix, and Elijah Garner; granddaughter, Paige, and great-grandson, August; Julia (Nathan) Horn, grandchildren, Jordan Horn, Amy Helm, Luke Blair, and Andy Blair. And many, many, many cousins, nieces, and nephews across two continents.

Farewell and Funeral

Andy’s funeral mass was held on July 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Our Saviour, 5301 N Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, with lunch immediately following at the Sandbar Sports Grill.

A Life of Service and Honor

Leon Andrew “Andy” lived a life of service and honor. From his service in the U.S. Army to his career and family, Andy touched the lives of many and will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to his country and loved ones. Rest in peace, Andy.

