Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leon Trotsky’s Grandson Esteban Volkov Passes Away

Esteban Volkov, the Last Witness to Trotsky’s Assassination, Dies at 97

Esteban Volkov, the grandson of Leon Trotsky, has passed away in Mexico at the age of 97, according to reports from Mexico newspaper La Jornada. Volkov was the last living witness to his grandfather’s assassination and was known for being the keeper of the historical memory of Trotsky.

Born in Yalta in 1926 to Trotsky’s oldest daughter, Zinaida Bronstein, Volkov spent most of his childhood in exile. His mother committed suicide, and his father was imprisoned in Siberia. At the age of 13, Trotsky and his grandson settled in Mexico, where Volkov would spend the rest of his life.

Volkov was named Vsevolod at birth, but later changed his given name. He dedicated his life to preserving the memory of his grandfather and his legacy. In 1990, Volkov set up a museum dedicated to Trotsky in the house in Coyoacán, Mexico City, where Volkov, Trotsky, and Volkov’s grandmother had lived.

Leon Trotsky, one of the most prominent figures of the Russian Revolution, was assassinated in 1940 by NKVD agent Ramón Mercader, who struck him in the head with an ice ax. Trotsky died in the hospital the next day. Mercader was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder.

Volkov, who witnessed the assassination as a teenager, became an important figure in the Trotskyist movement. He was known for his lectures and writings on Trotsky’s ideas and his role in the Russian Revolution. He was also a vocal critic of Stalinism and the Soviet regime.

Volkov’s death marks the end of an era for the Trotskyist movement. He was one of the last remaining links to the revolutionary period of the early 20th century. His passing is a reminder of the importance of preserving historical memory and the legacy of those who fought for social justice and equality.

The museum that Volkov founded in 1990 will continue to serve as a tribute to Trotsky and his ideas. It is a place where visitors can learn about the life and legacy of one of the most important figures of the 20th century. The museum also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that were made in the struggle for a better world.

Volkov’s death is a loss not only for the Trotskyist movement but for all those who believe in the power of ideas and the importance of historical memory. His legacy will live on through the museum he founded and the countless people who have been inspired by his grandfather’s ideas.

In a world where fascist and authoritarian forces are on the rise, it is more important than ever to remember the lessons of the past and the sacrifices that were made in the struggle for freedom and equality. The memory of Leon Trotsky and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, thanks to the work of Esteban Volkov and those who continue to fight for a better world.

News Source : Meduza

Source Link :Esteban Volkov, Leon Trotsky’s grandson, has died — Meduza/