Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leopards electrocuted in Dholpur forest, sent for postmortem

Two Leopards Die Due to Electrocution in Rajasthan

Two leopards were found dead in the ravines of Sone ka Gurja police station area of Dholpur district in Rajasthan. The cause of their death was electrocution. The forest department team reached the spot as soon as they received the information and took the dead bodies for postmortem. It has been raining heavily in the region for the past few days, due to which the poles of the electric line fell down and broke, leading to the death of the two leopards.

Forest Department Takes Action

Amar Lal Meena, Ranger of the Forest Department, informed that both the leopards were roaming in the forests of Jaroli area when they came under the grip of the broken electric wire. The Forest Department team reached the spot after receiving the information and found the dead bodies near the electric wire. They inspected the scene and are conducting a medical examination of the dead bodies. Postmortem will be done after the medical examination, and the leopards will be cremated.

Negligence of the Electricity Department

Local people reported that the electric wire was broken due to the strong storm, but the electricity department did not switch off the lights, nor did any officer reach the spot. Such accidents have happened before due to lightning strikes. The incident has caused resentment among the local people against the Forest Department team, who they claim are negligent in their duties.

Conclusion

The incident highlights the need for better coordination between different departments and greater awareness of the dangers posed by broken electric wires in wildlife areas. The Forest Department should take more proactive measures to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. It is essential to protect the wildlife and their habitats to maintain the ecological balance.

News Source : Crosor

Source Link :Two leopards died due to electrocution in Dholpur forest, dead bodies sent for postmortem. Two leopards died due to electrocution in Dholpur forest/