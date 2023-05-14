Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leroy Belin’s Passing: Updates on Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leroy Belin Obituary: A Life Remembered

On May 12th, 2023, Mr. Leroy Belin passed away at the McLeod Medical Centre in Dillon, South Carolina. He was a beloved member of his community and will be missed by all who knew him. The Bartell Funeral Home extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Belin’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A Message of Condolence

The management and staff of the Bartell Funeral Home would like to express our sincere sympathy for the loss that Mr. Belin’s family and friends have suffered. We know that this is a difficult time, and we want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. If you need anything, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

At the time that has been determined, there will be members of the family present at the home located at 2132 Ozelma Drive, Dillon, South Carolina 29536. The address of the home may be found in the previous sentence.

Public Viewing

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Prestige Funeral Home in Dillon, South Carolina. The viewing is set to begin at the funeral home. It is planned that the viewing will take place on the same day.

Farewell Service

The funeral service for Mr. Leroy Belin will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Weston Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Latta, South Carolina. The church is located at 428 S. Richardson Street.

His funeral and burial will be held at the Bethel Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church in Latta, South Carolina. The cemetery is located on Bethel Hill. This church and its membership call the town of Bethel Hill in South Carolina their home.

A Life Remembered

Mr. Leroy Belin was a kind and compassionate man who lived his life with grace and dignity. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He was also a respected member of his community, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Mr. Belin will be remembered for his infectious smile, his warm personality, and his unwavering faith in God. He touched the lives of many people during his time on earth, and his legacy will live on through the memories he created and the love he shared.

In Conclusion

The loss of Mr. Leroy Belin is a great loss to his family, his friends, and his community. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew him and offer our support during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

