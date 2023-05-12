Dead – Death – Obituary News : Les from Hardcore Pawn – Limit 60 Chars

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fact Check: Is Hardcore Pawn’s Les Gold Dead?

Many were shocked on Sunday April 9, 2023 when news of American Pawnbroker and reality TV star Les Gold’s death started circulating on social media. However, it has been confirmed that Les Gold is not dead.

Les Gold is Alive and Well

According to Snopes.com, Les Gold himself posted a TikTok video to confirm that he is not dead. The video has since gone viral and has been viewed over 210 thousand times.

Les Gold is still active in the pawnshop business and has expressed a desire to open more American Jewelry and Loan stores in Detroit and beyond. He has also hinted at the possibility of returning to television with “Hardcore Pawn.”

Les Gold’s Bio

Les Gold was born on June 20, 1950, and is currently 72 years old. He is a third-generation pawnbroker, with his grandfather once owning Sams Loans, which is now defunct. He founded American Jewelry and Loan, one of the largest and most recognized pawn shops in the country.

Les Gold is also an author and television presenter, best known for his role in the reality series “Hardcore Pawn” on truTV cable and satellite television.

No Evidence of Illness

Despite rumors circulating about Les Gold’s health, there is no evidence to support them. There have been no reports of a heart attack or any other major health issues. In fact, Les Gold seems to be in good health and is actively involved in his business.

The Future of “Hardcore Pawn”

When asked about the possibility of seeing “Hardcore Pawn” on television again, Les Gold revealed that he is open to the idea. He expressed his desire to continue growing his business and opening more stores. Retirement is not on his mind.

Conclusion

Les Gold is alive and well, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. He is still active in the pawnshop business and has expressed a desire to continue growing his business. Fans of “Hardcore Pawn” can rest assured that there may be a chance of seeing the show back on television in the future.

News Source : khaliji makemony

Source Link :did les from hardcore pawn die/