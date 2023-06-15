Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leslie Beninga Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leslie Beninga Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Introduction

Leslie Beninga, a 70-year-old man, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after being involved in a motorcycle accident. His sudden death shocked and saddened his family, friends, and community. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on, and he will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving person.

Early Life

Leslie Beninga was born on January 5, 1951, in Seattle, Washington. He was the youngest of three siblings and grew up in a close-knit family. His parents instilled in him the values of hard work, honesty, and integrity, which he carried with him throughout his life. As a child, Leslie was curious, adventurous, and always eager to learn new things. He loved nature, animals, and spent most of his free time exploring the woods and mountains near his home.

Career and Family Life

After graduating from high school, Leslie joined the Navy and served for four years. He then went on to pursue a career in construction and worked as a carpenter for over 40 years. He was well-respected in his field and known for his precision and attention to detail. In 1973, Leslie married his high school sweetheart, Mary, and they had two children, John and Emily. Leslie was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He enjoyed spending time with them, taking them on camping trips, and teaching them how to fish and hunt.

Personal Interests and Hobbies

Leslie had many interests and hobbies, including riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, and gardening. He loved the freedom and exhilaration of riding his motorcycle on the open roads and often went on long trips with his friends. He was also an accomplished guitarist who played in a local band for many years. Leslie had a green thumb and spent countless hours tending to his garden, which was filled with vegetables, flowers, and fruit trees. He was passionate about living a healthy lifestyle and enjoyed hiking, biking, and practicing yoga.

Legacy and Remembering Leslie Beninga

Leslie Beninga was a kind, compassionate, and selfless person who touched the lives of many people. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his love for life, and his willingness to help others. Leslie’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his memory will continue to live on. His family and friends will always remember him as a man who lived life to the fullest and made the world a better place.

In conclusion, Leslie Beninga’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and should be cherished. He was a man who lived his life with purpose, passion, and dedication. Leslie’s legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to live their lives to the fullest. Rest in peace, Leslie Beninga. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

