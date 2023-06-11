Dead – Death – Obituary News : Letterbarrow Celtic FC Mourns Declan Barr’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Declan Barr

Declan Barr was a true sportsman, an outstanding football player, and a gentleman in every meaning of the word. His passing has left everyone at Letterbarrow Celtic and the greater Donegal soccer community in a deep state of depression.

A Highly-Respected Member of the Donegal Town Football Club

Declan was a highly-respected member of the Donegal Town Football Club, where he played at the highest possible level in his sport. He was also an ardent supporter of the Letterbarrow Celtic team. Everyone connected with soccer in Donegal, most notably Donegal Town FC and the greater Donegal soccer community, has been dealt a severe blow as a result of Declan’s decision to leave the organization.

A True Sportsman

Declan was not only a talented football player but also a true sportsman. He always played with integrity, respect, and fairness. He was a role model for young players, showing them that it is possible to compete at the highest level while still maintaining a sense of sportsmanship. His dedication to the sport was inspiring, and his love for the game was evident every time he stepped onto the field.

A Gentleman in Every Meaning of the Word

Declan was not only a great athlete but also a gentleman in every meaning of the word. He was kind, compassionate, and always willing to help others. He had a positive attitude and a contagious smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Devoted Husband and Father

Declan was a devoted husband to his wife Laura and a loving father to his three daughters, Ellie, Katie, and Molly. He was a role model for his family, showing them the importance of hard work, dedication, and love. He was always there for them, supporting them in all their endeavors and providing them with a loving and stable home.

A Loss for the Community

Declan’s passing is not only a loss for his family and friends but also for the greater Donegal soccer community. He was a beloved member of the community, and his presence will be deeply missed. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched through his love for the game and his dedication to his family and community.

A Final Message

To Declan’s wife Laura, his wonderful children Ellie, Katie, and Molly, his parents Patsy and May, his brother Martin, his sisters Lisa and Carol, Ivan and Anne, as well as to his extended family and huge circle of friends, we offer our most heartfelt sympathies. We are truly sorry for the loss you have suffered. Without him, our lives are going to be profoundly lacking in meaning and purpose. Declan, it is my sincere wish and prayer that you will one day be able to experience peace and contentment in your life. Rest in peace, Declan, you will be deeply missed.

