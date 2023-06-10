Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lewis Capaldi’s former schoolboy died of natural causes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boy who died suddenly at Lewis Capaldi’s former school passed away ‘from natural causes’

Hamdan Aslam, a 12-year-old boy who attended St. Kentigern’s Academy, the same school as Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 4th. The cause of his death has been confirmed as natural causes by the authorities.

The family’s grief

The young boy’s family is devastated by his sudden demise. His mother, Saima Aslam, described him as a loving son who was always willing to help others. She said that Hamdan was an innocent and gentle child who had a bright future ahead of him.

His father, Aslam Qamar, said that his son was an active child who loved to play sports. He was a talented footballer and had a passion for swimming. Hamdan was also a good student who was well-liked by his teachers and classmates.

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and said that they are grateful for the support they have received from the community.

The school’s response

The head teacher of St. Kentigern’s Academy, Stephen Connolly, released a statement expressing his sadness at the loss of Hamdan. He said that the school community was shocked and saddened by the news of his passing.

He added that Hamdan was a popular and well-respected student who had a positive impact on those around him. The school is providing support to students and staff who have been affected by the tragedy.

Lewis Capaldi’s tribute

Lewis Capaldi, who attended St. Kentigern’s Academy before becoming a famous singer, paid tribute to Hamdan on his Instagram account. He shared a photo of the school’s crest and wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Hamdan Aslam, a fellow St. Kentigern’s alumni. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Capaldi also urged his fans to donate to a fundraising page set up in Hamdan’s memory to support his family. The page has already raised thousands of pounds in donations.

The importance of mental health support

Hamdan’s sudden death has highlighted the importance of mental health support for young people. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of children and teenagers, with many experiencing anxiety and depression.

It is important for parents and educators to be aware of the signs of mental health issues in young people and to provide them with the support they need. Schools and communities can also play a role in promoting mental wellbeing and providing resources for those who are struggling.

A tragic loss

The sudden death of Hamdan Aslam has left his family, friends, and community in mourning. He was a beloved son, friend, and student who will be deeply missed. His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones.

Rest in peace, Hamdan Aslam.

