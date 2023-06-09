Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lewis Capaldi’s former schoolboy died of natural causes

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Boy who died at Lewis Capaldi’s former school passed away ‘from natural causes’

A boy who died at the same school attended by Lewis Capaldi passed away from natural causes, according to a post-mortem examination.

Who was the boy?

The boy, who was only 12 years old, was a pupil at St. Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian.

The school is the same one attended by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, who has previously spoken about his experiences of being bullied while there.

What happened to the boy?

The boy passed away on Wednesday, 3 November, after being taken to hospital from the school.

A statement released by the school at the time said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we can confirm the sudden death of one of our pupils.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the pupil at this very sad time.

“We are supporting our pupils and staff at this difficult time and would ask that the privacy of the family is respected.”

What does ‘natural causes’ mean?

A post-mortem examination was carried out to determine the cause of the boy’s death.

According to the results of the examination, the boy passed away from natural causes.

This means that the boy did not die as a result of any external factors, such as an accident or an act of violence.

Instead, his death was caused by a medical condition or illness.

What is St. Kentigern’s Academy doing to support its pupils?

The school has said that it is providing support to its pupils and staff following the boy’s death.

It has also asked for the privacy of the boy’s family to be respected at this difficult time.

It is not yet clear whether any additional support will be provided to pupils in the coming weeks and months.

What is Lewis Capaldi’s connection to St. Kentigern’s Academy?

Lewis Capaldi, who was born in Glasgow in 1996, attended St. Kentigern’s Academy as a teenager.

The singer-songwriter has previously spoken about his experiences of being bullied while at the school.

In an interview with The Sun in 2018, Capaldi said: “I got bullied for having ginger hair, being fat and having bad acne. Kids are mean and I was an easy target.”

Despite his difficult experiences at school, Capaldi has gone on to achieve international success as a musician.

Conclusion

The death of the 12-year-old boy at St. Kentigern’s Academy is a tragic event that has affected the school community deeply.

While the news that the boy passed away from natural causes may provide some comfort to his family and friends, it does not lessen the sadness of his loss.

It is important that the school continues to provide support to its pupils and staff in the aftermath of this event.

Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this difficult time.

