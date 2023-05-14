Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lexington State Rep. passes away at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington Passes Away

On May 14, 2023, State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington passed away, leaving behind a community in mourning. His mother released a statement expressing her grief and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support.

A Life of Advocacy

Lamin Swann was a dedicated public servant, always advocating for the needs of his community. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2016, representing District 84. During his time in office, he fought for education funding, criminal justice reform, and healthcare access.

Swann was also a strong advocate for organ donation, and his decision to be a donor will have a lasting impact on countless lives.

Condolences from Kentucky Leaders

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Rachel Roberts released a statement on Facebook expressing their condolences. They praised Swann for his dedication to his community and his work in the legislature.

Governor Andy Beshear also shared his condolences on Twitter, remembering Swann as a kind and dedicated public servant.

Remembering Lamin Swann

Lamin Swann’s passing leaves a void in the Lexington community and the Kentucky legislature. He will be remembered for his tireless advocacy and his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

As his family and loved ones mourn his loss, the community will come together to honor his memory and continue his work.

News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)

Source Link :State representative from Lexington dies at age 45/