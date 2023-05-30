Dead – Death – Obituary News : LFO Singer Brizz Gillis Dies at 47

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Was Brian Brizz Gillis and What Was His Legacy?

Brian Brizz Gillis was one of the co-founders of Lyte Funkie Ones (LFO), a popular 90s boy band that emerged from Massachusetts. The band, consisting of Gillis, Brad Fischetti, and the late Rich Cronin, gained recognition for their unique blend of pop and rap music. They released several hit singles, including “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV,” and a cover of “Step by Step” by New Kids on the Block.

However, Gillis departed from the band in 1998 to pursue his solo career. Despite this, his vocal contributions were retained on their self-titled album released in 1999. After the release of their subsequent record, the band disbanded in 2002, marking the end of an era.

Gillis continued his musical journey by touring various colleges, sharing his passion for music with younger generations. He remained an important figure in the music industry, inspiring aspiring musicians to follow their dreams.

On March 29, 2023, Gillis passed away at the age of 47, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by many. The cause of his death has not been disclosed, leaving fans and fellow musicians in shock and grief.

Tributes have poured in for Gillis, with Brad Fischetti expressing his struggle to process the tragic loss. He paid tribute to his former bandmate and friend, acknowledging the significant role Gillis played in the early chapters of the LFO story. Fischetti shared his hope that Gillis would be welcomed by Rich and Devin, two other members of the band who have passed away, and that they would create beautiful music together.

Gillis’ passing follows the death of LFO singer Devin Lima in 2018, who had battled stage 4 cancer and passed away at the age of 41. With Gillis and Lima now gone, Fischetti is the only surviving member of the group.

In conclusion, Brian Brizz Gillis was an instrumental figure in the music industry, contributing to the success of LFO and inspiring others to pursue their dreams. His legacy will live on through his music, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and fellow musicians alike.

News Source : Janani Durga Perumal

Source Link :Brian Brizz Gillis Cause of Death, LFO Singer Died at 47/