Dead – Death – Obituary News : Liam Harrison’s Passing: Cause of Death & Prayers

Liam Harrison Obituary: A Tragic Incident

Teenagers Struck and Killed by Train

On Saturday evening in Cabot, two teenagers, Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott, both aged 16, were found dead after being struck by a train while walking on the tracks near a local park. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Details of the Incident

According to reports from the local police, one of the victims was found lying next to the double-tracked Union Pacific Railroad line. A witness had informed the authorities about the incident. The witness stated that while one train was approaching, the boys moved to the northbound tracks and were hit by a train traveling in the opposite direction. The second victim was found below the train after it had stopped due to a strike indicator being activated.

The Community Reacts

The incident has left the community in mourning and disbelief. The park where the incident occurred was named after the two sports that Liam and Charlie loved. Friends and family have left flowers and messages of condolences at the site of the tragedy.

Working Together for Answers

Union Pacific has said that it is working alongside regional authorities to determine the cause of the incident. The absence of any railroad crossings in the surrounding area has raised questions about how the boys ended up on the tracks. The community is hoping for answers and closure.

A Tragic Loss

Liam Harrison and Charlie Elliott were taken too soon. Their lives were full of promise and potential. The community mourns their loss and sends their condolences to their families and loved ones. Rest in peace, Liam and Charlie.

