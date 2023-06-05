Dead – Death – Obituary News : LIC eases settlement for Odisha train accident victims

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

LIC Announces Relaxations for Victims of Balasore Train Tragedy

The Balasore train tragedy in Odisha, which claimed at least 288 lives and injured over 1,000 people, has left many families devastated. To mitigate the hardship of claimants, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced relaxations and concessions for victims of the tragedy. The LIC chairman has assured that the company will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief to the affected families.

Eased Proof of Death Certificate

To make it easier for claimants to avail of the benefits of their LIC policies and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, LIC has recognised the list of casualties issued by the railway authorities, police, or any State or Central Government Authorities as proof of death. This means that claimants do not need to produce registered death certificates to avail of the benefits.

Help Desk

LIC has established a special help desk at the divisional and branch levels to answer questions about claims and help claimants. Claimants can also contact the nearest Branch/Division/Customer Zones or call the LIC call centre at 02268276827 for further assistance.

Assistance for Claimants

LIC has assured that all efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families. Claimants need to submit the following mandatory documents for death claim settlement:

Original policy documents

Original/attested copy of death certificate issued by local municipal authority

Death claim application form (Form A)

NEFT mandate form attested by bank authorities along with a cancelled cheque or bank account passbook

Nominee’s photo identity proof such as copy of Passport, PAN card, Voter identity card, Aadhar (UID) card, etc.

IRDAI’s Directive

The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed all insurance companies to carry out ‘suo motu settlement’ of claims for the victims of the Odisha train collision. IRDAI has asked insurers to immediately contact the district administration or railways authorities for the list of those who have either lost their lives or have been injured. Insurers have been advised to settle claims as soon as possible without asking for some of the corroborating documents that are normally collected in case of regular claim settlement.

Conclusion

The Balasore train tragedy has left many families in distress, and it is heartening to see LIC and other insurers stepping up to provide financial relief through speedy claim settlements. These relaxations and concessions are a welcome relief to the affected families, who can now focus on rebuilding their lives without worrying about the financial burden. It is important for insurers to continue to support the victims of the tragedy and provide them with all the assistance they need during this difficult time.

