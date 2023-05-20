Dead – Death – Obituary News : Life and Death: Another Death of a Disciple Today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Combining Life and Death Qi: The Struggle of Hui

Hui gritted his teeth, frustrated. I’m missing something. But what? What do I need to do…?

He had never been able to combine life and death qi within himself without the two negating one another. However, phoenix fire seemed to inherently combine the two, as if there was no difficulty in combining them at all. Could it be the fire aspect? Hui had never had much karma with fire. He had plenty of karma with his foes using fire against him, but using it himself was a different story.

Hui began to wonder if fire and life qi were inextricably linked, the beginner and advanced form of the same energy. He considered the possibility that he had accidentally taken the expert course without having discovered the beginner course. Gui Delun used fire as an approach to life qi, and Han Qin was somehow involved with a woman who had both life and death qi within her.

To experience an existence like hers, constantly cycling between life and death, Hui needed to sync with her. But her life was unstable, and something else was going wrong. Hui knew he couldn’t find out without syncing with her.

Despite his fear, Hui reached out with his thread and touched the infant. Before it could destroy his thread or refuse the connection, he threw himself inside. The world swirled around him, and he lost track of his orientation. Sinking into the thread, he fell into the infant before him.

Darkness, heat, and confusion enveloped Hui. The infant twitched, and a thousand screams flooded into his mind, along with emotions charged after the words. Hui struggled to fight against the tide, but it overpowered him, and he became nothing but another of thousands of voices. The flames burned hotter and hotter, and the woman’s body grew, and so too did the flames. Hui’s thread of qi burned up, and the barrier closed over.

In a distant space, Han Qin’s eyes snapped open. He sat upright, gripping the arms of his throne. He sensed a flare-up of fire within Hui’s soul and knew it was impossible. He entered a meditative state and circulated his qi, but a phoenix appeared out of the orb of phoenix fire, and he couldn’t believe it.

Hui’s struggle to combine life and death qi within himself was a difficult one, but he was determined to find the answers he needed. He believed in his mental resilience and refused to back down from the challenge. Although it was a fool’s act to believe in himself, he knew it was the only way to achieve his goal.

Royal Road

560. Life and Death – Master, This Poor Disciple Died Again Today