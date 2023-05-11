Dead – Death – Obituary News : Life and Death Celebration

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Richins: A Legacy of Education and Love

Linda Kay Carter Richins was a woman who lived life to the fullest. Her unwavering commitment to education and her profound impact on the field of education will be remembered for generations to come. Linda passed away on March 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family on the serene island of Kauai, Hawaii.

An Academic Journey Dedicated to Learning

Linda’s passion for education was evident in her academic accomplishments. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Utah, followed by a Master’s degree in Psychology from Utah State University. Her thirst for knowledge led her to acquire an additional Master’s degree in Education Administration from Utah State. Her dedication to lifelong learning was a defining characteristic of her remarkable journey.

A Natural-Born Leader in Education

Beyond her academic pursuits, Linda was a natural-born leader. Her influence in the field of education was far-reaching. She was a beloved teacher, mentor, and administrator who inspired countless students and colleagues throughout her career. Her unwavering dedication to shaping young minds left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

A Life Filled with Love and Simple Joys

Despite her professional accomplishments, Linda reveled in the simple joys of life. She had a passion for dancing, singing, and finding solace in the company of her beloved Yorkies. However, her heart belonged to her family above all else. Her infectious smile and radiant personality made her the life of every gathering, and her ability to illuminate any room she entered was simply remarkable.

A Legacy of Love

Linda’s legacy lives on through her loved ones. She is survived by her devoted husband of nearly four decades, Eugene F. Richins, her son Eric Eugene Richins, and daughters Katie Lin Richins-Benson and Amy Joan Richins. Her legacy also lives on through her mother, Joan Carter, and sister, Lori Carter Anderson. Linda’s light also shines brightly through the lives of her grandchildren, Carter Brock Richins, Ashton E. Richins, Weston Horace Richins, Madalin Richins Benson, and the anticipated arrival of Baby Girl Benson in September.

A Celebration of Life and Legacy

A celebration of Linda’s life was held at the Henefer Chapel in Henefer, Utah, on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fond memories of Linda were shared during visitations at the church on Friday evening and Saturday morning preceding the services. Linda’s final resting place is at the Henefer Cemetery, a serene spot that reflects the tranquility she brought to the lives of others.

Continuing Her Legacy Through Education

The family has requested that donations be sent to the Salt Lake Education Foundation’s Clayton Middle School in lieu of flowers. Contributions may be sent to 440 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Linda’s lifelong dedication to education will continue to impact future generations through these donations.

Linda Richins’ unwavering commitment to education and her ability to love unconditionally left an indelible mark on the world. Her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched, and her memory will forever be cherished by those who knew her.

News Source : Vizaca

Source Link :A Celebration Of Life & Death/