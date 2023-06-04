Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Life and Death of a Miraculous Man”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John XXIII, the Good Pope: When and How Did He Die?

John XXIII, known as the good Pope, was called Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli and was the 261st pontiff of the Catholic Church. He was elected Pope on October 28, 1958. During his papacy, he was known for his warm and friendly personality, his commitment to interfaith dialogue, and his role in convening the historic Second Vatican Council.

The Life and Papacy of John XXIII

John XXIII was born in Sotto il Monte, Italy, on November 25, 1881. He was ordained a priest in 1904 and served in a variety of roles within the Church, including as a papal diplomat and as the Patriarch of Venice. In 1958, he was elected Pope at the age of 76, after a short conclave that lasted only a few days.

As Pope, John XXIII was widely beloved for his kindness and his sense of humor. He was known for his habit of wandering the streets of Rome in disguise, stopping to chat with ordinary people and even visiting prisoners in their cells. He was also committed to social justice and worked to promote peace and reconciliation, particularly during the Cold War.

One of John XXIII’s most significant achievements was the convening of the Second Vatican Council in 1962. The Council, which lasted until 1965, was a groundbreaking event in the history of the Church, as it sought to modernize and reform many of its practices and doctrines. John XXIII’s vision for the Council was one of renewal and openness, and it had a profound impact on the Church’s relationship with the modern world.

The Death of John XXIII

On June 3, 1963, the world received the sad news that John XXIII had died after a short illness. He was 81 years old at the time of his death. His death came as a shock to many, as he had been in good health up until that point.

The cause of John XXIII’s death was peritonitis, which is an inflammation of the lining of the abdominal cavity. He had been diagnosed with stomach cancer several months earlier, but his doctors believed that he was recovering well from surgery to remove the tumor. However, in late May 1963, he began to experience severe stomach pains, and his condition quickly deteriorated.

John XXIII’s death was mourned by millions of people around the world, both within and outside the Catholic Church. He was widely regarded as a gentle and humble man who had worked tirelessly to promote peace and understanding among all people, regardless of their religion or nationality.

The Legacy of John XXIII

John XXIII’s legacy continues to be felt within the Catholic Church and beyond. His commitment to social justice, peace, and interfaith dialogue has inspired many people to work for a more just and peaceful world. His role in convening the Second Vatican Council, and his vision for the Church’s relationship with the modern world, has had a lasting impact on the Church’s theology and practice.

In 2014, John XXIII was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis. His feast day is celebrated on October 11 each year. He is remembered as a man of great humility, kindness, and compassion, who worked tirelessly to bring about a better world for all people.

In Conclusion

John XXIII, the good Pope, was a man of great faith and compassion who dedicated his life to promoting peace, justice, and understanding. His legacy continues to inspire people around the world, and his vision for the Church remains an important part of its identity and mission. May his memory continue to be a blessing for all who seek to build a better world.

