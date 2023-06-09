Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lifelong Medical Assistant Melinda Jewell Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Melinda Jewell Obituary: A Lifelong Medical Assistant Has Died

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Melinda Jewell, a beloved medical assistant who dedicated her life to helping others. She passed away on April 15, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and selflessness.

A Message of Love and Affection

News of Melinda Jewell’s death was met with an outpouring of love and affection from those who knew her. A message on social media confirmed her passing and spoke to the impact she had on those around her:

“It would be an understatement to say that my mom was loved by our PHCC work family. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her adored her. She was someone you could always count on to have your back, so you made sure to avoid getting on her bad side. At PHCC, she was practically everyone’s mother.”

Her colleagues and friends at PHCC, where she worked as a medical assistant for many years, held Melinda in high regard. Her influence extended beyond her work, as she was known for her kindness, her generosity, and her ability to make everyone feel valued and appreciated.

A Life Well-Lived

Melinda Jewell lived a life of service, dedicating herself to helping others in any way she could. She was a caring daughter to her parents, Michael Franke and Jacquelyn Haines, and a loving sister to her sibling, Kally. She was also a devoted stepdaughter to Toby Haines and cherished granddaughter to Sharlet and Kenneth LaBarbera.

Throughout her life, Melinda touched the hearts of many people, leaving a lasting impact on those she met. Her legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her, and her memory will be cherished by all who loved her.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life

On Tuesday, a private memorial service and celebration of Melinda Jewell’s life will be held at Cress Funeral Home. It will be a time for family and close friends to gather, share memories, and pay tribute to a woman who meant so much to so many.

As her loved ones mourn her passing, they take comfort in the knowledge that Melinda is watching over them, guiding them, and helping them move forward into the future. Her spirit lives on in the memories and experiences she shared with those she loved, and her legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

In Conclusion

Melinda Jewell was an exceptional woman who touched the lives of many and left an indelible mark on the world. Her kindness, compassion, and generosity will always be remembered, and her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

Rest in peace, Melinda Jewell. You will be deeply missed.

