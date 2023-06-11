Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lighting Truss Collapse During Fashion Show; 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Model Dies, One Injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show at Film City Studio

In an unfortunate incident, a model died after a lighting truss fell on her during a fashion show at Nodai Film City on Sunday. According to the reports, one person also got injured in the accident. The victim was identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2, Greater Noida.

The injured person was Bobby Raj- a resident of Agra- who was taken to a nearby hospital after the accident.

The incident took place during the fashion show at the studio at around 1.30 pm, police said. The Noida police have started questioning the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss.

Investigation Begins

The Noida police have started their investigation into the incident. They are questioning the organiser of the fashion show and those who installed the lighting truss.

The police are trying to determine if there was any negligence on the part of the organiser or the installation team. They are also looking into the safety protocols that were in place at the time of the accident.

The police have assured that they will take action against anyone found responsible for the incident.

Fashion Show Tragedy

The tragic incident has left the fashion industry in shock. The fashion show was being held at one of the most prominent studios in Noida, and the organisers had invited some of the biggest names in the industry to attend.

The incident has raised questions about the safety standards in the fashion industry. Many have called for stricter regulations to be put in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The fashion industry is known for its glamour and extravagance, but incidents like this serve as a reminder that safety should always be the top priority.

A Fitting Tribute

The untimely death of Vanshika Chopra has left her family and friends devastated. The model was just starting to make a name for herself in the industry, and her loss is a huge blow to the fashion community.

To pay tribute to Vanshika, many in the industry have come together to raise funds for her family. They have also called for a memorial to be set up in her honour.

Vanshika’s death is a tragic reminder that life is precious, and we should never take it for granted. Her loss will be felt by the entire fashion community, and her memory will be cherished forever.

Conclusion

The incident at the Noida Film City has sent shockwaves through the fashion world. It has highlighted the need for stricter safety regulations in the industry and the importance of putting safety first.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and we hope that justice will be served. We also hope that the fashion industry will take steps to ensure that such incidents never happen again.

The loss of Vanshika Chopra is a tragedy that has left a void in the industry. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and we hope that they find the strength to get through this difficult time.

News Source : India.com News Desk

Source Link :Model Dies, one injured After Lighting Truss Falls During Fashion Show at Film City Studio/