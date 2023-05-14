Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lil Loaded’s Untimely Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Demise of Texan Rapper Lil Loaded at 20

Introduction

The music industry was hit with the tragic news of the death of rapper Lil Loaded. The 20-year-old artist had a promising career ahead of him but was unfortunately caught up in a legal battle and was facing manslaughter charges. While the world was still dealing with the news of his arrest, Lil Loaded passed away, leaving his fans and loved ones devastated. In this article, we take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding his death and the events that led up to it.

Who Was Lil Loaded?

Lil Loaded, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, was a rapper from Dallas, Texas. He gained fame and recognition with his viral hit “6locc 6a6y” in 2019. The song’s popularity earned him a record deal with Epic Records. He was expected to release his debut album, “A Demon in 6lue,” later this year.

The Tragic News

Lil Loaded’s death was confirmed on May 31, 2021. The official cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to reports, Lil Loaded’s mother found him dead and immediately called the police. When they arrived, they found the rapper inside the house with a gunshot wound.

The Legal Battle

Lil Loaded’s death comes just months after he was arrested in connection with the shooting of his friend Khalil Walker in Dallas. The incident took place in October 2020, and Lil Loaded was charged with manslaughter. He was due to appear in court on June 1, 2021, just one day after his death.

The Aftermath

The news of Lil Loaded’s death has left his fans and loved ones devastated. His mother, in a statement, expressed her grief and asked for privacy during this difficult time. Epic Records, Lil Loaded’s record label, also released a statement expressing their condolences and praising the young artist’s talent and potential.

Conclusion

The death of Lil Loaded is a tragic loss for the music industry. The young artist had a promising career ahead of him and was loved by his fans. His legal battle and eventual death are a reminder of the mental health challenges that artists and individuals face. It is essential to have an open dialogue about mental health and provide support to those who need it. Lil Loaded may be gone, but his music and talent will live on forever.

Lil Loaded suicide Lil Loaded death cause Lil Loaded mental health Lil Loaded legal issues Lil Loaded music legacy

News Source : khaliji makemony

Source Link :how did lil loaded die/