Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lillian Tinsley Passes Away: Member of Loving Arms Dementia Group

Lillian Tinsley Obituary, Death

Everyone here has been profoundly affected by the news of Lillian Tinsley’s departure, and we all feel a sense of loss and sorrow as a result. Her passing has caused all of us to feel the same range of emotions because she contributed so much to the life of our community and because of the high regard in which she was held by her peers.

Sympathies to Her Family

During this difficult time, our heartfelt sympathies, prayers, and thoughts are with her daughter Julie and the rest of her family. We are sad to hear of the passing of a dear one in your family. The news of the passing of a person who was very close to your family and a group of friends is quite upsetting to all of us.

Memorial Ceremonies at Christ Church

Christ Church will be the location of the memorial ceremonies for Lillian on the 26th of May, 2023, beginning at 11 in the morning. There has been no decision made regarding the timing or date of the services as of yet. Everyone who wishes to pay their respects to the deceased is welcome to do so at the St. Helens Crematorium, which is the location of the event that will take place after the funeral and immediately after the cremation service that will immediately follow the funeral.

Donations to Loving Arms Dementia Group

Donations to the Loving Arms Dementia Group can be sent in lieu of sending flowers to the family in accordance with the request made by the Lillian’s family. Who have requested that flowers only be sent to the family during their time of bereavement. The family of Lillian has requested that flowers be delivered just to the family while they are going through their time of mourning. They will be in charge of accepting any gifts that are given to the family in lieu of flowers, and then distributing those gifts to the members of the family.

Lillian Tinsley will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many. Her legacy will live on through the memories of those who loved her and the impact she had on our community. Rest in peace, Lillian.

