Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lily Gladstone revives Mollie Burkhart’s tale

The Tragic Story of Mollie Burkhart: A Survivor at Heart

As Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premiered at Cannes, it shed light on the gruesome ‘Reign of Terror’ and the dark phase of Osage history. Between 1921 to 1926, more than 60 full-blooded Osage males and females were killed, and among them, Mollie Burkhart emerged as the most tragic character.

Mollie Burkhart, played by indigenous American actress Lily Gladstone, witnessed the clinical elimination of most of her family members and experienced a miraculous save from a slow poisoning. Her story is one of survival and tragedy.

The Beginning

At the turn of the 20th century, white Americans settled in the Osage Indian Reservation, attracted by the oil reserves. They married into the Osage community for inheritance, and one such marriage was between Mollie and Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of William Hale, a self-fashioned friend of the Osages.

Everything seemed fine until Mollie’s sister Anna Brown was found dead in Osage County in 1921. Her mother Elizabeth Kyle inherited her headrights, and two months later, she was also killed. In March 1923, Mollie’s other sister Rita Smith was murdered in her own house by an explosion, leaving Mollie as the sole heiress of her family’s wealth.

Investigation and Miraculous Save

The FBI started investigating the murders, and Tom White found that they were orchestrated. By that time, Mollie became a recluse, and fearing for her life, she was visited by local doctors, David and James Shoun, who gave her injections they claimed were insulin.

It was later revealed that they were not insulin but an elaborate plan to kill the wealthy heiress by slow poisoning. William Hale, the ‘King of the Osage Hills,’ was the mastermind behind the murders, and his nephews, Ernest and Bryan Burkhart, were his accomplices.

Hale was tried and sentenced, while Bryan and Ernest turned into state witnesses. Ernest’s plan of killing Mollie failed, and she divorced him, recovered from her poisoning, and lived another decade. She died of unrelated causes in 1937.

Remembering Mollie Burkhart

Mollie Burkhart’s story is a tragic one, but it’s also a testament to her resilience and strength. She survived the ‘Reign of Terror’ and lived with the knowledge that her own family members were responsible for the deaths of her loved ones.

Her story serves as a reminder of the dark history of the Osage people and the injustice they faced. It’s important to remember Mollie Burkhart and the other victims of the Reign of Terror, to honor their memory and ensure that their stories are not forgotten.

In conclusion, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ highlights the tragic story of Mollie Burkhart, a survivor at heart. Her story serves as a reminder of the injustice faced by the Osage people and the resilience of those who survived. It’s a story that deserves to be remembered and honored.

