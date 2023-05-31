Dead – Death – Obituary News : Limerick Model’s Suicide: Reasons?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Suicide of Limerick Model Judy Fitzgerald

Today, we are going to share some very devastating news. Judy Fitzgerald has committed suicide. Judy Fitzgerald was a well-known certified nurse, fitness instructor, and professional fitness model. Her most notable achievement was taking first place in the 2014 Miss Bikini Ireland model competition.

Judy Fitzgerald’s Cause Of Death

A popular pro-fitness model, former Miss Bikini Ireland, frontline nurse, and midwife, Judy, 32, was an Irish lady. Sadly, she passed away suddenly on May 27, 2023, in Limerick, the city where she was born. Her death’s precise reason is still a mystery. According to some reports, Judy had been experiencing anxiety and melancholy for some years and had sought medical attention. Her life had also been full of struggles and personal issues. She chose not to share the whole extent of her problems with many others, instead choosing to maintain a positive attitude.

Why Limerick Model Committed Suicide?

Although many friends and family members think Judy committed suicide, this has not been verified by any official declaration or investigation. Her untimely passing shocked and grieved her loved ones. They advise anyone who is considering suicide or is depressed to get support and help. Judy’s funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Nessan’s Church in Raheen, and she will be buried there thereafter. May she find unending tranquility?

Judy Fitzgerald’s Legacy

Judy Fitzgerald, a native of County Limerick, is well known for appearing on First Dates Ireland the previous March. Judy leaves behind her siblings Lucy, William, and Pedro as well as her parents, Liam and Imelda. Her large group of pals continues on after her. She passed away on Saturday, and her mourning parents, Liam and Imelda, sister Lucy, brother William, and brother-in-law Pedro will all deeply miss her. A memorial service will be held at St. Nessan’s Church in Raheen on May 1 at noon, and burial will follow in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Irishwoman Judy Fitzgerald, 32, was a remarkable individual who succeeded in many different fields. She was a dedicated front-line nurse and midwife in addition to being a former Miss Bikini Ireland and fitness model. On May 27, 2023, Judy tragically and suddenly passed away in her native Limerick. Many are lamenting her premature loss because the cause of death has not been made public. May her soul Rest in Peace.

