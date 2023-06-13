Dead – Death – Obituary News : Limits for Ventricular Fibrillation Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Understanding Permissible Touch Voltage for Lightning Currents

Lightning is a natural phenomenon that can cause severe damage to life and property. Lightning strikes can cause high voltage surges that can be transmitted through conductive materials, posing a significant risk to people and animals. This is why it is important to understand the permissible touch voltage for lightning current and how it can be calculated.

The permissible touch voltage for lightning current is the maximum voltage that can be tolerated by a person without causing harm. According to literature [3], a voltage of 2 kV is considered permissible for the lightning current 10/350. However, this value is only valid for galvanic coupling, where the voltage form is similar to the 10/350 form. In cases of inductive coupling, where the voltage form deviates strongly from the 10/350 form, the specification of the voltage does not make sense.

In cases of inductive coupling, the values W and Q must be calculated to determine the permissible touch voltage for lightning current. The values W and Q represent the energy converted in the body with an equivalent resistance of 1 kOhm and the charge, respectively. According to literature [3], the limiting values for W and Q that are valid according to the state of the art are WG = 1 Ws and QG = 1 mAs, respectively. These values should also apply to the lightning currents 1/200 and 0.25/100, which means that they are on the safe side.

However, it is still subject to research whether the limit values valid for the pulse shape 10/350 are also valid for the other two standardized lightning current shapes, 1/200 and 0.25/100. Further research is needed to determine if the same values for W and Q can be used for these shapes of lightning current.

It is important to note that for a load with W and Q values below the limit for ventricular fibrillation, the electrical effect on a person is not described in the literature. Ventricular fibrillation is a condition where the heart’s electrical activity becomes disordered, causing the heart to stop pumping blood. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the W and Q values are within the safe limits to prevent any adverse effects on the body.

In conclusion, the permissible touch voltage for lightning current is an important parameter to consider when dealing with lightning strikes. While a voltage of 2 kV is permissible for galvanic coupling in the case of the 10/350 form, the values W and Q must be calculated for inductive coupling. According to literature [3], the limiting values for W and Q that are valid according to the state of the art are WG = 1 Ws and QG = 1 mAs, respectively. Further research is needed to determine if the same values for W and Q can be used for the other two standardized lightning current shapes, 1/200 and 0.25/100. It is important to ensure that the W and Q values are within the safe limits to prevent any adverse effects on the body.

News Source : SpringerLink

Source Link :Permissible Limits for the Cause of Death Due to Ventricular Fibrillation/