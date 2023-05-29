Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lims’ Kitchen founder’s father passes away at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Larry Lim: A Tribute to the Man Behind The Lims’ Kitchen

On May 22, the Lim family lost their beloved patriarch, Larry Lim, at the age of 68. The news was announced on the Instagram account of The Lims’ Kitchen, the family’s bakery business that offers sourdough bread, which was started by his daughter, local actress Rebecca Lim, and his elder son Daniel in mid-2021.

The announcement read: “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, who inspired The Lims’ Kitchen. His love for food, family, and community ignited our passion for feeding others. We’re grateful to our incredible team for their support during this time. We celebrated our father’s life with his favourite bites at the wake, knowing his legacy lives on.”

Larry Lim’s passion for food was evident in the family’s bakery business. The Lims’ Kitchen was inspired by his love for baking and cooking, and his desire to share his creations with the community. His children, Rebecca and Daniel, inherited his passion for food and continued to grow the family business, which has become a popular destination for foodies in Singapore.

Larry Lim was more than just a baker, he was a family man who loved spending time with his loved ones. His children described him as a kind and generous father who would do anything for his family. He was a source of inspiration for his children, who have followed in his footsteps by pursuing their passions.

Larry Lim’s passing is a loss not just for his family, but for the community as well. His legacy lives on through The Lims’ Kitchen, where people can continue to enjoy his delicious creations. The family has announced that the business will be open for deliveries up to June 3 and will reopen around mid-June after taking a short break.

Larry Lim’s passing is a reminder that life is short and we should cherish the time we have with our loved ones. His children have urged everyone to spend time with their families and make memories that will last a lifetime. They have also thanked their customers and supporters for their messages of love and support during this difficult time.

Larry Lim’s passing is a loss to the community, but his legacy lives on through his family and The Lims’ Kitchen. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man who loved food, family, and community. His memory will continue to inspire his children and the community for years to come.

In conclusion, Larry Lim’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire the community through The Lims’ Kitchen, where people can continue to enjoy his delicious creations. Rest in peace, Larry Lim, and thank you for the memories.

