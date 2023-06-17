Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Andersen’s Death: Who’s Responsible?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Murder of Linda Andersen: A Look into the Movie ‘Perfect Sisters’

How Did Linda Andersen Die?

On January 3, 2003, Linda Andersen was found dead inside her bathtub in her townhouse in Mississauga, Ontario. She was a mother of three who was known to be an alcoholic and struggled with depression after her first husband abandoned her and her second marriage ended in a bitter divorce. The initial medical examination found no external bruises, but the autopsy revealed that Linda was drowned to death.

Who Killed Linda Andersen?

Linda’s two daughters, 16-year-old Sandra and 15-year-old Elizabeth, initially called 911 and claimed to have found their mother deceased in the bathtub upon returning home from a restaurant. The police classified the death as an accident due to the absence of any external signs of foul play. However, 11 months later, one of the girls’ male friends approached authorities and claimed that the sisters had confessed to killing their mother. Upon investigation, Beth and Sandra were recorded confessing to planning and executing the murder by drowning their mother in the bathtub after giving her Tylenol 3 tablets. They were both convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2006.

The Movie ‘Perfect Sisters’

The movie ‘Perfect Sisters’ was inspired by the true events surrounding the murder of Linda Andersen. The film follows the police investigation and the sisters’ confession to the murder. However, the names of the victims and killers have been changed to protect their identities under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Conclusion

The murder of Linda Andersen is a tragic example of how domestic violence and substance abuse can lead to devastating consequences. The movie ‘Perfect Sisters’ sheds light on the events surrounding the murder and highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support for those struggling with addiction and depression. While justice was served in the end, it cannot bring back Linda Andersen or erase the pain and trauma experienced by her family and friends.

