Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Cheree’s Passing: Death & Obituary Prayers

Linda Cheree Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

A Life Remembered

It has been 61 years since Linda Cheree MALEY was born. The 16th of April 1962 was the day of birth, and the 16th of May 2023 was the day of death. The person died away at the Otago Community Hospice while being surrounded by friends and relatives that loved them without condition. Eternally adored wife of Craig, the most wonderful mother to Matt and Nicole, a mother-in-law who is truly one in a million for Georgie and Sam, and the most dedicated Nana to Austin, Charlotte, Tommy, Mia, and Tucker. In addition to being a lovely daughter to Chris and Evelyn, she is also a cherished sister to her six brothers.

A Beloved Sister

Her brothers adore her. Additionally, Maxine enjoyed the fact that she was her best friend. Fly free, you little legend; heaven has most definitely just become an even more wonderful place, and those folks have no idea how blessed they are!

Celebration of Life

On the afternoon of Monday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m., a joyful and colorful celebration of Mum’s life will take place at Campbell & Sons Chapel, located at 95 Gordon Road in Mosgiel. All those who were fortunate enough to have known Mum are cordially welcome to attend.

Refreshments and Remembrance

After the conclusion of the service, attendees are invited to the Village Green on Green Island for refreshments and a chance to catch up with one another.

Donations in Place of Flowers

You are invited to contribute donations to the Otago Community Hospice in place of flowers, and they will be graciously appreciated by the family. You are also welcome to bring them with you to the service. You can contact us at the following address: C/O 41 Main Road Fairfield Dunedin 9018. We look forward to hearing from you!

A Life Well-Lived

Linda Cheree MALEY lived a life that touched many people. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they will always cherish the memories they shared together. May she rest in peace.

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Linda Cheree Obituary, Linda Cheree Has Passed Away – Death Cause – obituary prayers/