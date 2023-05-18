Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Gordy Passes Away – Cause of Death & Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Gordy: A Life of Service, Love, and Dedication

Early Life and Family

Linda Gordy was born on June 2, 1942, to Omar Forest and Esther Louisa Schmitter Seamster. She grew up in Downing, Missouri, and graduated from Downing High School. On April 23, 1961, she married Lowell Nelson Gordy, and together they raised four children on a farm.

Career and Community Involvement

Linda worked for the Luray School District as a school bus driver for several years. She enjoyed taking students on field trips and seeing the wonder in their eyes as they explored new places. Later, she worked as a Youth Education Assistant in the Clark County Extension Office. She began her career there as a project leader and club leader for the Luray Boosters 4-H club and eventually became the YEA. She loved working with 4-H and was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame in 2011.

Linda was an active member of the Luray United Methodist Church for her entire life. She served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years and gave each of her students a Bible upon completion of their confirmation. She also made the dressing for dinners at both the Luray Church and the Granger Methodist Church for many years.

Love for Animals

Linda had a passion for raising Montadale sheep and certified black Angus cattle for many years. She took great pride in her work and loved caring for her animals. Unfortunately, her illness made it impossible for her to continue raising them.

A Brave Battle

In 2010, Linda was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Despite her diagnosis, she remained positive and fought bravely against the disease for several years. She always said that she wanted to remain in this world until a treatment was developed for her condition. Unfortunately, she passed away on [DATE].

A Life of Service and Dedication

Linda Gordy lived a life full of service, love, and dedication to her family, community, and animals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

