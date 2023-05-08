Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Gurney: Cause of Death for Pianist & Clarinetist Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Musician Linda Gurney Passes Away: Remembering Her Life and Legacy

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the music industry lost a talented pianist and clarinetist, Linda Gurney (nee Seiferth), who passed away peacefully in her sleep. Her children, Olivia, Chris, and Andrew, announced her death on social media, expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from friends and fans.

Gurney was a well-known musician in St. Louis and a graduate of Washington University. She was a beloved spouse of the late Edward William Gurney and the dear daughter of the late Edward and Mara (née Salcedo) Seiferth. She was also a loving mother of Andrew Gurney, Olivia (Thomas) Fischer, and Christopher (Chelsea) Sell.

Gurney was a music educator, musician, and big band leader who supported the Dave Dickey Big Band. She was a guest director twice at two different St Louis Low Brass Collective concerts. She also continued her music career on clarinet and piano, playing great jazz.

The Musicians Association of St. Louis announced Gurney’s passing, expressing their regret and condolences to her family. The organization highlighted Gurney’s dedication to her family, music, and helping others, and her love for the Cardinals.

Gurney touched the lives of many in the music community, and her passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans.

Her friend Kevin Gianino, who had known Gurney for many years, expressed his sadness and admiration for her contributions to the music industry. “Sad for the sudden passing of a friend of many, many years; Linda Gurney. Always there to help out, always supporting the music community and programs in the area, clarinetist, pianist, arranger, and on and on. Words are failing at the moment. RIP.”

Dave Dickey, another friend of Gurney’s, was also deeply affected by her passing. “I just lost another dear friend. Rest in peace. Linda was a wonderful person with a big heart. I was blessed to call her a friend.”

Gurney’s niece, Connie Stiles-Daisley, shared a touching tribute to her aunt on social media, writing, “My Aunt Linda passed away today, I’m sure Uncle Gurney was waiting for you to go camping.”

Jerry Cerchia, who had played in the CASA concert band with Gurney, remembered her as a kind and talented person. “So sorry to hear this. I remember her from the CASA concert band we played in, that Dan Presgrave conducted back in the day. A really nice person.”

Eric Stiller, a colleague of Gurney’s, also expressed his condolences and admiration for her. “I’m so sorry for your loss, Kevin. Linda was a really special person. I’m so sad to hear of her passing.”

Gurney’s legacy in the music industry will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians. Her dedication to her craft, her kindness, and her love for music and family will be remembered by all who knew her.

The Gurney family is still working on the arrangements for Gurney’s memorial service, and more information will be made available soon. In the meantime, the music community mourns the loss of a talented musician, a kind-hearted friend, and a beloved family member.

