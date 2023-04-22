Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Holden’s Death and Memorial Services: Tributes and Obituary

Linda Holden, who passed away recently, was remembered by many for her kind and generous spirit. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Those who knew her paid tribute to her, recalling memories of her infectious smile and positive energy. Her obituary highlights her many accomplishments and the impact she had on the lives of all those who knew her. Her funeral was a somber occasion, with friends and loved ones coming together to celebrate her life and offer their support to her family during this difficult time.

Man Discovers Wife Alive after Believing Her to Be Dead

A man named Stephen Holden was heartbroken after discovering his wife, Linda, dead in bed. The couple had met as teenagers at St Anne’s Youth Club in Accrington and had fallen in love. However, they lost touch, and Stephen was later informed of her tragic death.

Years later, Stephen had a chance encounter with Linda while she was getting onto a bus with her mom. They reconnected and Linda explained why people had thought she had died.

The Tragic Diagnosis

Linda had been diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease when she was just 17 years old, and doctors had given her six months to live. Despite this, the couple got married and had a daughter named Stephanie when Linda was 23. Over the years, Linda’s condition deteriorated, and Stephen had to quit his job to be her full-time caregiver.

A Life of Struggle

In 2022, Linda was admitted to the hospital twice because she had trouble swallowing. Stephen had to perform the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge food or tablets that had become blocked in her throat. Linda lost a lot of weight due to her inability to swallow and had to use a wheelchair.

The Heartbreaking End

On January 10 of this year, Stephen gave Linda her tablets as usual, and she began to choke. He performed the Heimlich maneuver, and she seemed fine. However, later that night, Stephen found Linda unresponsive in their bed. The paramedics could not save her, and the cause of death was determined to be an aspiration in the context of Wilson’s Disease.

A Loving Legacy

Linda’s family paid tribute to her after her death. She was remembered as a warm and loving person who had beaten the odds and met her wonderful husband Stephen. Linda was a stay-at-home mom and housewife who loved animals and enjoyed machine knitting. She leaves behind her husband Stephen, daughter Stephanie, siblings Jean and Derek, and mom Anne, as well as many nieces and nephews.