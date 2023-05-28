Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Linda Kramer’s Life, Family, and Passing”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Kramer, the wife of Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer, passed away on June 22, 2022, leaving behind a grieving family and fans of the legendary band. Linda’s cause of death is currently unknown, but her passing has left a void in the lives of those she touched.

Fans expressed their condolences on social media, with many sharing memories of the couple’s kindness and warmth. Joey and Linda were married in 2009, two years after Joey’s divorce from his ex-wife April Kramer. Linda was described as the love of Joey’s life, and their bond was unbreakable.

In May 2016, Joey tweeted about his sobriety, stating that the most important thing was his wife Linda. The couple made headlines in 2018 when they built their rockstar house in Boerne, TX for $3.9 million. Despite their short time there, the couple left their mark on the place, installing state-of-the-art audiovisual components controlled through an iPad and building a second garage for several cars in front of the first.

Linda did not have children with Joey, but Joey is the father of Jesse Sky Kramer, who filled in as his father’s drummer on various shows. Joey also has a half-sister named Asia Troyer, born to his mother April in 1974.

Linda was 55 years old at the time of her death, having been born on February 27, 1967. Her maiden name was Chasin, and she was the youngest of four daughters of Judy and Harry Chasin. Linda recently worked in the high-tech industry as a contract administrator for Hewlett Packard, earning $52,483 per year.

Linda’s passing is a reminder to cherish our loved ones and hold them close. Her legacy lives on through those whose lives she touched, and her memory will be forever cherished by her family and friends. Rest in peace, Linda Kramer.

Linda Kramer biography Linda Kramer cause of death Linda Kramer children Joey Kramer’s wife Linda Kramer Linda Kramer family life

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Linda Kramer Bio, Cause Of Death, Kids, Joey Kramer Wife/