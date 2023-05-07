Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis: Cause of Death, Age & Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Lewis: Remembering a Soulful Singer-Songwriter

Early Life and Career

Linda Lewis was born in West Ham, London, on September 27, 1950. She came from a musical family and began singing at a young age. In 1967, she signed a recording contract with Polydor Records after being discovered by record producer Ian Samwell. Her debut album, “Say No More,” was released in 1971 and included the hit single “Reach for the Truth.”

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Linda Lewis released several more albums, including “Lark” and “A Tear and a Smile.” She collaborated with numerous prominent musicians during her career, such as David Bowie, Cat Stevens, and Rod Stewart.

Cause of Death and Obituary

Linda Lewis passed away on January 10, 2022, at the age of 71. Although her cause of death has not been officially confirmed, it has been reported that she had been suffering from a long-term illness.

Linda Lewis’ death was a significant loss to the music industry, and many fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to her on social media. Her obituary described her as a “soulful, versatile, and respected artist” with a “unique and memorable voice.”

Net Worth and Family

At the time of her death, Linda Lewis’ net worth was unknown. However, she had a successful career in the music industry and had amassed a considerable fortune through her album sales and live performances.

Linda Lewis was married to Jim Cregan, a British guitarist and songwriter. The couple had two children together, Tara and Coleen.

Early Career and Breakthrough

Before making it as a solo artist, Linda Lewis worked as a backing vocalist for various artists, including David Bowie, Small Faces, and Dusty Springfield.

In 1967, Linda Lewis formed her own band, The Lewis Trio, and released her first single, “Reach for the Truth.” Her breakthrough came in 1971 with the release of her debut album, “Say No More.” The album featured her hit single, “Rock a Doodle Do,” which became a top 20 hit in the UK.

Notable Songs and Albums

Linda Lewis’ soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics are evident in her most popular songs, including:

“Rock a Doodle Do” – from “Say No More”

“It’s in His Kiss” – a cover of the classic song by Betty Everett

“Sideway Shuffle” – from “Fathoms Deep”

“I’d Be Surprisingly Good for You” – a cover from the musical “Evita”

Linda Lewis has released over a dozen albums throughout her career, including:

Say No More (1971)

Lark (1972)

Fathoms Deep (1973)

Not a Little Girl Anymore (1975)

Heart Strings (1977)

Woman Overboard (1977)

A Tear and a Smile (1979)

On the Stage (1981)

Second Nature (1995)

Reach for the Truth – Best of Linda Lewis (1999)

