Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis, “Nightingale” Singer, Dies at 72: Cause of Death Unknown

English singer-songwriter Linda Lewis has passed away at the age of 72. She rose to fame in the 1970s for her rendition of Betty Everett’s “Shoop Shoop (It’s in His Kiss)” and collaborated with various pop music icons such as David Bowie, Rod Stewart, and Jamiroquai. Linda’s cause of death has not been confirmed by a coroner, but it is likely she passed away peacefully due to natural causes at her home. Linda’s sister Dee Lewis Clay confirmed the news on social media, asking for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time.

Linda was born in West Ham, Essex, and was influenced by some of the greatest pop and soul sounds, including Billie Holiday and Smokey Robinson, as well as her mother, a British-Guyanese jazz singer. She formed White Rabbit in 1967 before touring with Yusuf / Cat Stevens, which elevated her fame. Linda had a prolific singing career with over ten albums released from 1971 to 1999. Her final single, a collaboration with UK folk-funk band The Paracosmos called “Earthling,” was released in 2023.

Numerous artists, including Yusuf / Cat Stevens, have expressed their condolences for Linda and her family. Yusuf / Cat Stevens wrote on Facebook, “Linda was like an amazing bird that kindly visited the window sill of our earthly house for a few days, then flew away back to her garden.” Linda married musician Jim Cregan in 1977, but they divorced three years later. In 2004, she married music agent Neil Warnock, who survived her, along with her sisters, Dee Lewis Clay and Shirley Lewis.

Linda Lewis’s passing is mourned by her fans and celebrities worldwide. Her legacy as a talented singer-songwriter and collaborator with the biggest names in pop music will continue to inspire generations to come. Our condolences go out to Linda’s friends, family, and fans all over the world.

