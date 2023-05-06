Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis Passes Away at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Linda Lewis: A Trailblazing Singer-Songwriter

The music industry lost a beloved soul on May 3, 2023, with the passing of Linda Lewis. Born Linda Ann Fredericks on September 27, 1950, in West Ham, Essex, Lewis’ remarkable career spanned over four decades, during which she established herself as a renowned English singer, songwriter, and musician. Her unique sound, which blended folk, funk, and soul, and her exceptional five-octave vocal range were just some of the reasons why she left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Lewis began her musical journey in 1967 when she formed White Rabbit with Junior Marvin. In 1970, she replaced Marsha Hunt in the soul-rock band, The Ferris Wheel, and toured Europe with them. Her solo albums, which include Lark (1972), Not a Little Girl Anymore (1975), Woman Overboard (1977), and Second Nature (1995), gained popularity in countries like Japan, cementing her status as a global artist.

In addition to her solo work, Lewis provided background vocals for notable artists such as David Bowie, Al Kooper, Cat Stevens, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Rod Stewart, Peter Bardens, Hummingbird, Joan Armatrading, and Jamiroquai. Her collaborations with these artists showcased her versatility and range as a vocalist, making her an in-demand artist in the industry.

Lewis’ exceptional voice, which spanned five octaves, was one of her defining features. In her album Second Nature (1995), Lewis’ voice was described by Amy Hanson of Allmusic as “remarkable and dynamic.” Critics have compared her voice to that of Mariah Carey, and some have noted similarities to Minnie Riperton, with the added ability to sing in a lower register. However, Lewis did not rely solely on her range but used her voice to match the emotions of a song, making her a truly exceptional artist.

Despite her success, Lewis retreated from public life in the 1980s and moved to Los Angeles. However, she made a comeback in 1984 and performed at the Glastonbury Festival. She continued recording music and even released some compilation albums, including “Legends” and “Hampstead Days.”

On May 3, 2023, Linda Lewis passed away peacefully at her home, and her family has requested privacy while they grieve her loss. Unfortunately, the cause of her death has not been officially announced, leaving her fans and colleagues to mourn her loss with heavy hearts.

Lewis’ legacy will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her music. She broke barriers and boundaries with her exceptional talent, kindness, and unique sound, making her a trailblazer in the music industry. Her death came as a shock to many of her fans, and tributes poured in from all around the world.

In conclusion, Linda Lewis will always be remembered as a talented artist who pushed the boundaries of music and created a name for herself in the music industry. Her unique sound, exceptional vocal range, and collaborations with other notable artists cemented her legacy as one of the most remarkable singers of her time. Though her passing is a tragedy for her friends, family, and fans, her music will continue to inspire and bring joy to many for generations to come.

News Source : Alaguvelan M

Source Link :Linda Lewis Cause of Death, English Singer Died Aged 72/