Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis, Renowned Singer and Backing Vocalist, Passes Away at 72

Linda Lewis Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Famed Singer and Backing Vocalist

The world of music mourns the loss of Linda Lewis, the British singer-songwriter who passed away at the age of 72. Her family confirmed the sad news on Wednesday night, and her sister, Dee Lewis Clay, shared the news on social media. Linda Lewis had an illustrious career spanning more than four decades, making her mark as a solo artist and a backing vocalist for some of the biggest names in the music industry. Her five-octave vocal range was often compared to Mariah Carey and Minnie Riperton, cementing her as a true icon in the world of music.

A Life in Music

Linda Ann Fredericks, born in West Ham in 1950, had a keen interest in music from a young age. She was a self-taught guitarist and keyboardist, with a passion for singing that would eventually lead to her success in the music industry. Lewis played a role in the first Beatles movie, A Hard Day’s Night, in 1964, and later chose the surname Lewis in honor of vocalist Barbara Lewis when she signed with Polydor. Her talent was undeniable, and she quickly made a name for herself as a solo artist.

Over the next decade, Lewis released several hit songs, including Rock-a-Doodle-Doo, which reached No. 15 in the UK in 1973. However, her biggest hit was It’s In His Kiss, a rendition of a 1963 song that Cher later made famous as The Shoop Shoop Song. Lewis’ success as a solo artist was only the beginning of her long and illustrious career in music.

Lewis was known for her exceptional talent as a backing vocalist, working with some of the biggest names in music, including David Bowie, Rod Stewart, Steve Harley, Cockney Rebel, Rick Wakeman, Joan Armatrading, and Jamiroquai. She lent her voice to Bowie’s Aladdin Sane album and contributed background vocals to many other iconic songs. Her talent was widely recognized, and her contribution to the music industry was immense.

A Life Beyond Music

Lewis’ personal life was just as colorful and interesting as her music career. She shared a home with a community of artists and musicians in Hampstead, where she often entertained Yusuf Islam, then known as Cat Stevens, as well as Marc Bolan and Elton John. She dated Cat Stevens for several years while touring with him, and their relationship ended after he converted to Islam. She later married fellow musician Jim Cregan in 1977, but the couple separated three years later.

Lewis’ memoirs reveal that she lived an extraordinary life, filled with ups and downs, successes and failures, and everything in between. She was open and honest about her experiences, admitting that she wouldn’t repeat everything if given the chance, but would certainly repeat some of it. Her final song, Earthling, a duet with the UK band the Paracosmos, was released in March of this year, just months before her passing.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Linda Lewis’ talent and contribution to the music industry will be remembered for years to come. Her unique voice, exceptional range, and undeniable talent made her a true icon in the world of music. The outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow musicians since her passing is a testament to the impact she had on the music industry and the people who loved her music.

Linda Lewis may be gone, but her legacy will live on through her music and the memories she has left behind. She will be missed, but never forgotten.

