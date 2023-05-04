Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Lewis, Singer, Dies at 72: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

British Vocalist Linda Lewis Dies at 72

On Wednesday, the world lost a talented musician as British vocalist Linda Lewis passed away at the age of 72. Her sister, Dee Lewis Clay, confirmed the news in a statement on social media, asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Early Career

Linda Lewis was born in West Ham, London, and attended stage schools to hone her skills. She had minor roles in several films, including a screaming fan in The Beatles’ film “A Hard Day’s Night.” However, it was her powerful voice that would make her a star.

1970s Hits

In the 1970s, Linda Lewis rocked the music industry with her hits “I’d Be Surprisingly Good For You,” “Baby I’m Yours,” “It’s In His Kiss,” and “Rock-A-Doodle-Doo.” Her five-octave range set her apart from other singers, and she quickly became a fan favorite.

Breakout Success

Lewis’ career reached new heights when she sang the Rudy Clark-written song “It’s In His Kiss.” The track entered the UK Top 10 chart, securing the No. 6 spot in 1975. It also landed at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100, introducing Lewis to a wider audience.

Studio Albums and Legacy

Throughout her active career years, Linda Lewis released several studio albums, including her debut “Say No More.” Warner Brothers and BMG released “Reach for the Truth” and “The Best of Linda Lewis” respectively between 2002 and 2003. A 3-CD boxed set “Legends” also arrived after the initial projects.

Years before her death, Lewis released “Funky Bubbles” to mark her 50th anniversary as a singer. Her music continues to inspire and influence musicians today.

Tributes and Condolences

After the news of her passing, colleagues, friends, and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Linda Lewis. Her sister Dee Lewis Clay thanked everyone for their kind messages and called her sister “one of a kind.”

Linda Lewis will be remembered for her incredible talent and contributions to the music industry. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on through her music.

