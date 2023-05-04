Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan Death Hoax Upsets Fans, Sisters Speak Out

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Nolan Sisters Confirm Linda is Still Alive After False Death Rumour

The Nolan sisters have confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that their beloved Linda is still alive, after a false rumour circulated that the brain tumour-suffering star had died. Linda Nolan, who confirmed just weeks ago that the terminal cancer had spread to her brain, has purchased a wheelchair in readiness for the difficult times to come.

The Nolans attached a message featuring the death hoax to their post, explaining: “Just over 20 minutes since this was tweeted and the sheer volume of calls we’ve received because of this. Linda Nolan is absolutely NOT dead.” The original post had read: “So sad to read that @LindaNolan_ has died.”

The Nolan sisters have been through a lot of adversity in the last few years. Linda’s sister Anne, who is now in remission, had received the news in 2020 that she had stage three breast cancer, just days before Linda’s own incurable cancer diagnosis. The double dose of bad news was delivered in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, days after the pair had finished filming The Nolans Go Cruising together.

Linda’s health has been a concern for her family and fans in recent months. She had a fall last year while out shopping and had to insist to onlookers that she wasn’t “drunk” after “constant treatments” had left her body very weak. However, Linda has insisted she’s “living with cancer, not dying from it” and hopes for medical advances.

The false rumour of Linda’s death is cruel and insensitive, especially for her family and friends who have been supporting her through this difficult time. The Nolans have been overwhelmed with calls and messages from fans who were worried about Linda’s wellbeing. It is important for people to understand the impact that these false rumours can have and to be mindful of the consequences before sharing them on social media.

Twitter fans are urging the originators of the cruel rumour to “do the right thing and delete this, please”, as they continue to celebrate the positive things about Linda’s life. Linda has been an inspiration to many people who are battling cancer, and her positive attitude and resilience have been a source of strength for her family and fans.

The Nolan sisters have been a fixture in the world of music for decades, and their music has been enjoyed by generations of fans. Linda’s illness has brought their family even closer together, and they have been overwhelmed by the support and love from their fans. The Nolan sisters have been through tough times before, but they have always remained strong and resilient in the face of adversity.

In the end, the false rumour of Linda’s death is a reminder of the power of social media and the importance of being responsible when sharing information online. It is important to remember that behind every social media account is a real person with real feelings, and the impact of our words and actions can be far-reaching. As Linda continues to battle cancer, let us all send her our thoughts and prayers, and let us all be mindful of the impact of our words and actions on others.

News Source : Chloe Govan

Source Link :Linda Nolan death hoax devastates fans as sisters forced to speak out | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV/