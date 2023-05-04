Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan’s death hoax upsets fans; sisters speak out

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Linda Nolan, the British singer known for her work with the Nolan Sisters, has been suffering from a terminal brain tumour for some time now. Recently, a false tribute to the singer was posted by a DJ, which led to rumours of her death. However, the family of Linda Nolan has rubbished these claims and clarified that the singer is still alive.

The Nolan Sisters

The Nolan Sisters were a British-Irish girl group formed in 1974. The group consisted of six sisters – Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda, Bernie, and Coleen Nolan. They were best known for their hit singles such as “I’m In The Mood For Dancing” and “Attention To Me”.

The group’s popularity peaked in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and they continued to perform together until 2005. The sisters then pursued solo careers, with Linda releasing several albums and singles.

Linda’s Health

In 2006, Linda Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she successfully battled. However, in 2020, she was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour, which has left her with only a few months to live.

Since her diagnosis, Linda has been very open about her health struggles, and has been raising awareness about brain tumours. She has also been receiving treatment to manage her symptoms and improve her quality of life.

False Tribute

On April 5, 2021, a DJ named Steve Scruton posted a tribute to Linda Nolan on his Facebook page, which led to rumours of her death. The post read, “RIP Linda Nolan – a beautiful lady who fought the fight with cancer for many years.”

The post was shared widely on social media, and many fans of the singer expressed their condolences. However, Linda’s family was quick to clarify that the tribute was false, and that the singer was still alive.

In a statement released to the media, the family said, “We are aware of a post circulating claiming that Linda Nolan has passed away. This information is completely incorrect, and Linda is still being cared for at home by her family. We kindly ask that people refrain from sharing this false information.”

The family also expressed their gratitude to Linda’s fans for their messages of support and kindness.

Conclusion

Linda Nolan’s battle with cancer has been a source of inspiration for many people, and her openness about her health struggles has helped raise awareness about brain tumours. While the false tribute to the singer was a cause for concern, her family’s quick response to clarify the situation has put an end to the rumours of her death.

As Linda continues to receive treatment and care, her fans and well-wishers are hoping for her comfort and peace in her final months. Her legacy as a talented singer and a brave fighter against cancer will always be remembered.

News Source : Dailystar.co.uk

Source Link :Linda Nolan death hoax leaves fans devastated as sisters forced to speak out/